Marine mourned: In the Sept. 6 California section, an article and accompanying photo caption about a ceremony in Norco honoring Marine Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, who was killed in Afghanistan, referred to a motorcycle club whose members attended as the Horsemen. They belong to the U.S. Marine Veteran MC, Horsemen chapter, Norco.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.