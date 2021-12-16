Myanmar atrocities: An article in the Dec. 15 Section A said Myanmar’s military government faced charges of genocide in 2019 before the International Criminal Court. It was the International Court of Justice.

Retail theft data: An article in the Dec. 15 Section A about retail theft said the National Retail Federation had taken no public position on the INFORM Consumers Act. The group has endorsed a recent version of the bill.

