Squaw Valley name: An article in Section A on Jan. 18 said Yakutch Valley is being considered as an alternative name for Squaw Valley. The correct spelling is Yokutch Valley.

LAUSD attendance: An article in the Jan. 15 California section about L.A. Unified attendance amid Omicron fears said the school district reported a 66.8% average student absentee rate. It reported a 66.8% average attendance rate.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.