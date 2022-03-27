Dramaturge: In the Calendar section in this edition, an article about theater artists who pivoted to other professions because of pandemic closures misspells former Studio Theatre associate literary director Lauren Halvorsen’s last name as Halverson. The error was discovered after the section was printed.

