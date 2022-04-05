Civil rights figures: An article in the April 4 Section A about Vice President Kamala Harris and Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson misidentified the dean of the Howard University School of Law as Nicole Holley-Walker. Her name is Danielle Holley-Walker. It also said Njeri Mathis Rutledge was an undergraduate classmate of Jackson’s at Harvard University. They attended Harvard Law School together.

George Gascón: A front-page article on April 1 about surging crime and Dist. Atty. George Gascón said the Los Angeles Police Department solved only half of the homicides it investigated in 2021. The LAPD provided updated statistics after publication, indicating that the department had solved 66% of all city homicides in that time period.

