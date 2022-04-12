Mayoral race: In the April 11 Section A, an article about the latest UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll of the L.A. mayoral race said about a third of likely voters live in the San Fernando Valley. About 4 in 10 likely voters live in the Valley. The article also said white liberals make up 4 in 10 likely voters. They make up about 3 in 10 likely voters.

