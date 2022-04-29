Black-Korean conflict: In the April 27 Section A, a column about the Black-Korean conflict in Los Angeles misspelled Korea Times reporter Peter Pak’s last name as Park.

L.A. riots: In the April 27 Section A, a column about Latinos and the 1992 Los Angeles riots said Aurea Montes-Rodriguez is the vice president at Community Coalition. She’s the executive vice president.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.