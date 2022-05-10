Riot Games: In the May 9 Section A, an article about Riot Games’ West Los Angeles headquarters stated that its employees are charged an hourly fee to play video games at PC Bang, a re-creation of a Korean gaming hall on the campus. Players at PC Bang don’t pay a fee.

Abortion rights protests: In the May 4 California section, an article about downtown L.A. protests against the possible overturning of Roe vs. Wade misspelled the first name of protester Zohra Banon as Zora.

Malpractice payouts: In the May 9 California section, a column about medical malpractice awards misspelled former California Insurance Commissioner Steve Poizner’s last name as Poisner.

