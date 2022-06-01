Reelection bid: An article in the May 30 Section A quoted a former California Republican chairman as saying the last time a Democratic statewide officeholder lost a reelection bid was in 1976. A Democratic lieutenant governor lost to a Republican in 1978.

Antisemitic attack: In the May 29 California section, an article about swastikas being scratched onto windows at L.A. synagogue Ikar quoted a statement as saying that the synagogue is revising its security policy. It is revisiting its policy.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.