Queer community: In the June 5 Weekend edition, an article about finding queer community in Los Angeles said the Feminist Center for Creative Work’s former location was in Highland Park. It was in Elysian Valley.

“Zoombombed” forum: In the May 1 California section, an article about a “Zoombombing” incident that disrupted a virtual forum for two Sacramento City Council candidates said the event was hosted by the Natomas Community Assn. It was hosted by the D3 Community Coalition.

