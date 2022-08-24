Missing teen: In the Aug. 23 California section, an article about the discovery of a body presumed to be that of missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni misspelled the first name of Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon as Shannon.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.