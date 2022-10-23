L.A. redistricting: In the Oct. 16 Section A, an article about redistricting said that Los Angeles City Councilmember Nithya Raman introduced a motion last year to ask voters to increase the size of the council in 2024. The motion, co-written by Raman, was introduced this month.

Costa Mesa official: In the Oct. 16 California section, an article about Latinas running for office in Orange County said that Costa Mesa City Councilwoman Andrea Marr is working on her doctoral dissertation at UC San Diego. She is a doctoral student at the University of San Diego.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.