Indonesia earthquake: In the Nov. 22 Section A, the headline on an article about a deadly earthquake in Indonesia said the magnitude was 6.2. The quake occurred at a depth of 6.2 miles; its magnitude, 5.6, was not mentioned in the article.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.