Essence Harden: In the Dec. 20 Calendar section, an article about artist Justen LeRoy said his show “Lay Me Down in Praise” was curated by Essence Harden, visual arts curator at CAAM, at Art+Practice without noting that it’s part of the CAAM at A+P collaboration. It also used she/her for Harden, who uses they/them pronouns.

L.A. voters poll: In the Dec. 19 Section A, an article about a new poll on Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and the City Council did not fully describe the survey methodology. In addition to online panel interviews, the survey interviewed voters by phone and other methods.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.