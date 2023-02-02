Water district turmoil: In the Jan. 22 California section, an article about corruption charges against Central Basin Municipal Water District General Manager Alejandro “Alex” Rojas said that Leticia Vasquez and other Lynwood City Council members and then-Mayor Louis Byrd were voted out of office in a recall after years of investigations, corruption allegations and a proposal for an NFL stadium. Vasquez was neither accused of, nor investigated for, corruption.

