Valley council race: In the March 11 California section, a column about the race for former L.A. City Councilmember Nury Martinez’s seat said that if candidate Isaac Kim won, he would join John Lee as Asian Americans representing the San Fernando Valley. Council member Nithya Raman is Asian American and also represents parts of the Valley.

