Migrant flights: In the June 11 Section A, an article about contractors recruiting migrants for flights said Imelda Maynard was with Catholic Charities of Southern New Mexico; she is director of legal services at Diocesan Migrant & Refugee Services Inc.

Tax extension: In the June 11 California section, an article about mistaken Internal Revenue Service notices mailed to people notifying them that their income tax was due within three weeks said the tax extension in areas affected by “severe winter storms, flooding and mudslides” applied to 51 counties. It applied to 55 counties.

