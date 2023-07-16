Charles Manson: In the Aug. 11, 2019, Section A, an article about Charles Manson and how he held sway over the women in his “family” referred to Leslie Van Houten as a homecoming queen. She was a homecoming princess her freshman year at Monrovia High School.

Van Houten parole: In the July 12 Section A, an article about former Charles Manson “family” member Leslie Van Houten being released from prison said that Sharon Tate was killed along with her friends Jay Sebring, Abigail Folger and Steven Parent. Parent was a visitor to Tate’s property who was killed. The article omitted the name of Tate’s friend Voytek Frykowski, who was among those killed with her. The article also referred to Van Houten as a former homecoming queen. She was a homecoming princess her freshman year at Monrovia High School.

