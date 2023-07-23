Ernie Kovacs: In the July 21 Calendar section, an article about a Kovacs screening and book referred to the UCLA Film & Television Archive as the UCLA Library Film & Television Archive. It also said an eight-minute piece on the life of a drop of water appeared in an NBC special; it was in an ABC special.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.