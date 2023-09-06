Community gardens: In the Sept. 4 California section, an article about community gardens referred to Urbano Strategies founder Jesse De La Cruz as Cruz on subsequent references. It should have been De La Cruz.

Dodgers: In the Sept. 4 Sports section, a story on the Dodgers’ 3-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves said it was the first time that pitcher Bobby Miller was facing a team for second time. Miller faced Arizona for a second time on Aug. 28.

