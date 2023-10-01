Tesla harassment suit: An article in the Sept. 29 Section A about a lawsuit filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleging racial harassment at Tesla said the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing filed its racial discrimination lawsuit against Tesla in February. That suit was filed in February 2022.

