Dianne Feinstein: In the Oct. 4 Section A, an analysis about whether newly appointed U.S. Sen. Laphonza Butler might run for a full term said Dianne Feinstein was the first woman elected to represent California in the U.S. Senate. Feinstein and Barbara Boxer were elected to the Senate at the same time in 1992, but Feinstein was seated first because she was filling a vacancy.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.