Bail reform: An editorial in the Oct. 4 Section A said that police convinced the court to allow officers to request that any suspect be referred to a magistrate under a new

release protocol. Police already had that power.

David McCallum: In the Oct. 1 California section, the obituary for the actor said he got his big break in 1961 with “The Man from U.N.C.L.E.” The show premiered in 1964.

