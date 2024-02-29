Nancy Iskander: In the Feb. 25 California section, a story about the aftermath of the murder conviction of Rebecca Grossman in the killing of two boys said that their mother, Nancy Iskander, went to their gravesites after the verdict. She did not go to the gravesites that night but posted a photo from the sites taken by someone else that evening offering a tribute to her sons.

“Oppenheimer” script: In the Feb. 20 Envelope magazine, an article about the film “Oppenheimer” said the Trinity test took place at Los Alamos, N.M. The atomic bomb test site was at the White Sands Missile Range.

