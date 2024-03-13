For the Record - March 13, 2024

Newspaper printing plant: In the March 10 California section, an article about the closing of the Olympic printing plant said revenue for The Times topped $3.7 billion in 1991. Revenue for Times Mirror Co. topped $3.7 billion that year.

