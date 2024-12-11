For the Record - Dec. 11, 2024

Velázquez exhibition: In the Sunday Dec. 8 Entertainment section, an event listing in “The Week Ahead” said “Queen Mariana of Austria” was one of several works by Diego Velázquez that will be in a special exhibition at the Norton Simon Museum. No other Velázquez works will be on view with “Mariana.”

