For the Record - Dec. 20, 2024

Martin Benson: In the Dec. 6 Entertainment section, an obituary on theater director Martin Benson provided an incomplete list of survivors. He is survived by four stepchildren: Justin Krumb, Carrie Spence, Dan Lindsay and Darrin Lindsay.

App founder’s killing: In the Dec. 18 California section, an article about the verdict in the murder of Cash App founder Bob Lee said Nima Momeni faces up to 16 years in prison. He faces 16 years to life in prison.

Octavia Butler: In the Dec. 17 Entertainment section, an appreciation of poet Nikki Giovanni misstated the title of an Octavia Butler novel. It is “Parable of the Talents,” not “Parable of the Talent.”

