For the Record - March 25, 2025

Medi-Cal protest: An article in the March 20 California section about a protest in Orange County over Medi-Cal cuts stated that the cuts could affect 55% of the population in Rep. Young Kim’s district. It is 55% of the group that relies on Medi-Cal.

