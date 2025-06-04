For the Record - June 4, 2025

Phonics: In the June 2 Section A, an article about California phonics instruction said that teaching phonics was new to Long Beach Unified. Some phonics has been taught in the district for years, but a new focus on phonics was recently adopted.

Medi-Cal eligibility: In the June 1 California section, an article about an asset test for Medi-Cal applicants said Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed reinstating a test and including in that evaluation the value of a person’s primary home, vehicle or retirement fund. The evaluation would include bank accounts, cash, second vehicles and second homes.

