L.A. Times recognized in L.A. Press Club’s Southern California Journalism Awards

The Los Angeles Times was honored by the Los Angeles Press Club for a wide range of work in the 67th Southern California Journalism Awards, which were announced at a gala June 22 in downtown Los Angeles.

In all, The Times took home 40 awards, including 19 first-place awards, 12 second-place honors and 9 third-place awards, across multiple categories. In addition, Times columnist Bill Plaschke received the 2025 Joseph M. Quinn Award for Lifetime Achievement.

“I am humbled and honored to receive an award named after the great Joe Quinn, a legendary reporter and editor who truly embraced journalism’s enduring connection to the community,” said Plaschke. “I have never written a word in the past 38 years that has not been shaped and supported by the wonderful staff at the L.A. Times, past and present, and I will be forever grateful for their strength.”

Advertisement

Plaschke has been a sports columnist at The Times since 1996, and he continues to be a voice for Los Angeles sports fans. He has been named national Sports Columnist of the Year nine times by the Associated Press and was the 2024 recipient of the prestigious Red Smith Award , which is considered to be one of the most prestigious honors in sports journalism. Plaschke is the author of six books and, up until recently, was a panelist on the popular ESPN daily talk show “Around the Horn,” which ended in May after a 23-year run .

“Bill Plaschke is part of the fabric of Los Angeles and one of the most respected sports journalists in the country, ” Los Angeles Press Club President Danny Bakewell Jr. said in a news release .