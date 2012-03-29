How to Obtain Rights & Permissions to use Los Angeles Times content

Please submit your request for permission in writing.

Email address: reprint@latimes.com

Fax #: (213) 237-6515



Please include the following information:

1. The headline of the article and/or caption of the photo or graphic

2. Date of publication

3. Writer's and/or photographer's name

4. Describe exactly how you would like to repurpose the content. Please note if you are working with an urgent deadline.



Please allow two to five business days for a response from us. If this is urgent, you may call us at (213) 237-4919.



LA Times Reprints provides you with simple, efficient access to a vast array of content so you can:

Enliven corporate communications and training materials.

Sharpen strategies with in-depth information about your market.

Share industry-relevant ideas internally and externally.

Showcase the converge of your company as reported in one of the leading metropolitan daily newspapers.

Communicate information clearly and efficiently with professionally researched and produced graphics.

Give your audience the big picture and complete the story with award-winning photography.