To our community of readers: Let’s Talk

We’re excited to share with you the Los Angeles Times’ new discussion platform, Talk.

Talk is a new way for journalists to listen, communicate with and build communities of readers and journalists. The platform is powered by the Coral Project and uses artificial intelligence to block profane and toxic language. It’s being used by more than 50 news sites in 12 countries.

With Talk, we aim to create a safe and stimulating environment for discussion. That means we want readers to be as critical or as admiring as you like, but also be supportive of each other, criticize ideas rather than people, flag bad behavior and follow the rules.

Here’s how it works:



When you sign up, you need to verify your email.

Journalists in our newsroom will take part in the comments to listen, engage and help keep the conversation healthy and on topic.

Only a select amount of articles will be available for comment each day and for a select amount of time.

Read our FAQ and Terms of Service for more info.

You can still share your anecdotes and thoughts with us by commenting on social media such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or writing a letter to the editor; share concerns and corrections by contacting the readers’ representative; and give us story tips by visiting latimes.com/tips.

Because Talk is new for all of us, we’ll be tweaking it as we see what works and what doesn’t.

Ready to give Talk a try? You can start below by telling us what you think about it.