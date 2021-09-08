Advertisement
A Guide to Storytime

Reading by 9 logo, a guide to story time.
(Illustration by Dallas Steinberger)
By Los Angeles Times and Los Angeles Public Library
A Guide to Story Time is Reading by 9’s annual bilingual reading guide for parents and educators. It supports young kids as they develop their reading and literacy skills, which are crucial for future academic success.

Leer en Español | Download the 2021 guide | Last year’s guide

2

Tips and tricks for our readers

3

Book Recommendations

Babies to Kindergarten

  • Cover art of Penguin and Pinecone by Salina Yoon.

    Penguin and Pinecone

    By Salina Yoon
    A penguin finds a little lost pine cone in the snow and embarks on a journey to send the pine cone back home.

    Bloomsbury Publishing
    Buy here
  • Welcome to the Party by Gabrielle Union

    Welcome to the Party

    By Gabrielle Union
    A book about the birth of a child highlights the fireworks of emotions that come with new life.

    HarperCollins Publishers
    Buy here
  • The Family Book by Todd Parr

    The Family Book

    By Todd Parr
    True to its title, “The Family Book” celebrates different families in different ways.

    Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
    Buy here
  • Lift by Minh Lê

    Lift

    By Minh Lê
    A story about pressing buttons in an elevator shows a deeper journey that results in soaring hearts and imaginations with the flip of a page.

    Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
    Buy here
  • Open Very Carefully: A Book with Bite by Nick Bromley, Nicola O'Byrne

    Open Very Carefully: A Book with Bite

    By Nick Bromley, Nicola O’Byrne
    An angry crocodile eats his way through this interactive picture book.

    Nosy Crow
    Buy here
  • What Riley Wore by Elana K. Arnold

    What Riley Wore

    By Elana K. Arnold
    In this picture book, which explores creative gender expression, Riley wears clothes that feel right for the occasion, whether it’s a superhero cape to brave a visit to the dentist or a ball gown for an outing with family.

    Simon & Schuster
    Buy here
  • Off to See the Sea by Nikki Grimes

    Off to See the Sea by Nikki Grimes

    By Nikki Grimes
    Bath time becomes an adventure at sea — the faucet is a waterfall and a rubber duck is a sea creature.

    Sourcebooks Jabberwocky
    Buy here

1st to 2nd grade

  • Extra Yarn by Mac Barnett

    Extra Yarn

    By Mac Barnett
    Creations from magical yarn by a young girl captivate a community in this modern fairy tale reminiscent of a classic.

    HarperCollins Publishers
    Buy here
  • Paletero Man by Lucky Diaz

    Paletero Man

    By Lucky Diaz
    The story of a main character who walks all around town looking for the Paletero Man until he realizes he has no money to spend.

    HarperCollins Publishers
    Buy here
  • Cover art of Redwoods by Jason Chin.

    Redwoods

    By Jason Chin
    A boy discovers a book about redwoods and is transported to the forest as he turns the pages.

    MacMillan
    Buy here
  • Cover art of Outside, Inside by LeUyen Pham.

    Outside, Inside

    By LeUyen Pham
    “Outside, Inside” celebrates essential workers and a community as it overcomes the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    MacMillan
    Buy here
  • When Angels Sing: The Story of Rock Legend Carlos Santana by Michael Mahin

    When Angels Sing: The Story of Rock Legend Carlos Santana

    By Michael Mahin
    When Carlos Santana would listen to his father play el violín, the world filled with love and healing. It inspires Santana to pick up la guitarra as he attempts to re-create that magical feeling.

    Simon and Schuster
    Buy here
  • Dancing Hands by Helena Ku Rhee

    Dancing Hands: How Teresa Carreño Played the Piano for President Lincoln

    By Margarita Engle
    Teresa’s family flees Venezuela for the United States. She is lonely in an unfamiliar place until her gift for playing the piano leads her to playing at the White House.

    Simon & Schuster
    Buy here
  • The Paper Kingdom by Helena Ku Rhee

    The Paper Kingdom

    By Helena Ku Rhee
    At night, an office transforms into a whimsical kingdom of paper when a boy accompanies his parents to their cleaning job.

    Penguin Random House
    Buy here

3rd to 4th Grade

  • Efrén Divided by Ernesto Cisneros

    Efrén Divided

    By Ernesto Cisneros
    A young boy journeys to reunite with his family after his parents are deported to Mexico.

    HarperCollins Publishers
    Buy here
  • Five Things About Ava Andrews by Margaret Dilloway

    Five Things About Ava Andrews

    By Margaret Dilloway
    How a shy 11-year-old evolves into an activist by overcoming her anxiety through improv.

    HarperCollins Publishers
    Buy here
  • "Biddy Mason Speaks Up" by Arisa White and Laura Atkins and Illustrated by Laura Freeman

    Biddy Mason Speaks Up

    By Arisa White, Laura Atkins, Laura Freeman
    Winner of the Nautilus Book Award, this tale looks at slavery, racism and community healing in the United States.

    Heyday Books
    Buy here
  • "Stand Up, Yumi Chung!" by Jessica Kim

    Stand Up, Yumi Chung!

    By Jessica Kim
    An 11-year-old girl lives a double life pursuing her stand-up comedy dreams while taking test-prep classes to appease her mother.

    Penguin Random House
    Buy here
  • "Mañanaland" by Pam Muñoz Ryan

    Mañanaland

    By Pam Muñoz Ryan
    A boy uncovers a family secret about an underground network of guardians who protect people fleeing a neighboring country.

    Scholastic Inc.
    Buy here
  • "Chef Roy Choi And The Street Food Remix" by Jacqueline Briggs Martin and June Jo Lee

    Chef Roi Choi and the Street Food Remix

    By Jacqueline Briggs Martin and June Jo Lee
    For Chef Roy Choi, food is a way to explore both the Korean and Los Angeles cultures he knows — that’s why he remixes food just as an artist remixes music.

    Readers to Eaters
    Buy here
  • Cover art of Real Friends by Shannon Hale.

    Real Friends

    By Shannon Hale
    Shannon and Adrienne’s friendship is put to the test as they navigate school and popularity.

    MacMillan
    Buy here

Receive a print version of last year's guide

Looking for print copies for your family, classroom or organization? We’re delivering last year’s guide for free! Fill out this form to request copies.

A Guide to Storytime 2020

4

Literacy Programs

826LA - Sunset Blvd location

Echo Park
More Info

826LA - Venice Blvd. location

Mar Vista
More Info

Access Books

More Info

Common Sense Media

Westwood
More Info

CSUN L.A. Times Literacy Center

Northridge
More Info

News Literacy Project

More Info

Parentis Foundation

More Info

Reading Is Fundamental

Commerce
More Info

Reading Partners

Mid-Wilshire
More Info

Reading to Kids

Sawtelle
More Info

Ready, Set, Read!

Chinatown
More Info

Read to a Child

More Info

The Book Foundation

Mid-City
More Info

5

Support Services

Abriendo Puertas/Opening Doors

Chinatown
More Info

Allies for Every Child

Del Rey
More Info

Families Forward Learning Center

Pasadena
More Info

Hands Together

Santa Ana
More Info

Koreatown Youth and Community Center

Koreatown
More Info

Mar Vista Family Center Preschool

Del Rey
More Info

Mexican American Opportunity Foundation

Bell Gardens
More Info

Orange Children & Parents Together

More Info

Pathways LA

Koreatown
More Info

Proyecto Pastoral Centro de Alegria

Boyle Heights
More Info

Proyecto Pastoral La Guarderia

Boyle Heights
More Info

South Central LAMP

South Park
More Info

6

Libraries

Los Angeles Public Library

More Info

Los Angeles County Library

More Info

Orange County Public Libraries

More Info

This supplement did not involve the editorial or reporting staff of the Los Angeles Times except where noted.

The guide is free to parents, educators and organizations working with children and families. To contact us with comments and questions or to receive more information, email public.affairs@latimes.com.

Los Angeles Times Public Affairs manages philanthropy, community engagement and corporate social responsibility at the nation’s largest metropolitan daily news organization. We broaden perspectives, empower storytellers and inspire our community to question and transform the world around them. For more information, visit latimes.com/readingby9.

A recipient of the nation’s highest honor for library service — the National Medal from the Institute of Museum and Library Services — the Los Angeles Public Library serves the largest and most diverse urban population of any library in the nation. Its Central Library, 72 branch libraries, collection of more than 6 million books, state-of-the-art technology accessible at lapl.org and diverse programs provide everyone with free and easy access to information and the opportunity for lifelong learning.

Reading by 9