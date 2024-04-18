Advertisement
Reading by 9

Babies learn new skills everyday. Here’s what to look out for when you read to them.

A childcare assistant, turns the pages as she reads to 20-months-old boy, while an 8-month-old plays behind them.
Jennifer Cortez, child-care assistant, reads to Enzo Muniz, 20-months-old, while Luca Brown, 8 months old, plays at right, at Zoila Carolina Toma’s family childcare center in Lakewood.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
By Plaza de la Raza
Share

Reading readiness is a crucial aspect of early childhood development, encompassing a range of skills and experiences that lay the foundation for future academic success. Reading is not only for understanding, but also unlocks new worlds of stories, adventures full of imagination and knowledge for children.

Children are naturally curious and eager to learn about their surroundings. They imitate adults and learn about reading by watching and hearing other people read. The best way to engage them is to read stories to them. They can find repeating the same book to be most enjoyable, especially when it is about familiar experiences.

Reading by 9’s guide to reading readiness. Find expert tips, book recommendations and resources for parents of kids under age 5.

Check out the guide

Look out for these reading milestones:

Infancy:

  • Directs attention to a person or object
  • Tastes or reaches for books
  • Makes sounds or pats books
  • Learns that sounds communicate meaning

Toddlers:

  • Holds and turns pages
  • Pretends to read books
  • Points to and names familiar pictures
  • Identifies books by the picture on the cover

Preschool

  • Describes characters and events in the book
  • Takes turns telling and retelling stories
  • Understands that letters make up words
  • Draws pictures to tell a story
  • Asks questions

Children learn a lot about reading from everyday experiences. It is important to keep in mind that they develop at their own pace and may spend longer time at some stages than others. Supporting children at this early age is essential for instilling a love for learning and later academic success.

Advertisement

This piece is a part of the L.A. Times parent reading guide, A guide to early learning: What to know for reading readiness. Find expert tips, book recommendations and local resources meant to help parents of kids under 5 incorporate reading into a child’s daily life.

More to Read

Reading by 9
Plaza de la Raza

Plaza de la Raza‘s School of Performing and Visual Arts has provided students across Los Angeles County with the opportunity to engage first-hand in the arts from courses in four major disciplines: visual art, dance, music and theatre. With opportunities for students of all ages, courses ranging from entry level to conservatory level and free classes for qualifying low income families, Plaza de la Raza has something for everyone.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement