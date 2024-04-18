Babies learn new skills everyday. Here’s what to look out for when you read to them.

Jennifer Cortez, child-care assistant, reads to Enzo Muniz, 20-months-old, while Luca Brown, 8 months old, plays at right, at Zoila Carolina Toma’s family childcare center in Lakewood.

Reading readiness is a crucial aspect of early childhood development, encompassing a range of skills and experiences that lay the foundation for future academic success. Reading is not only for understanding, but also unlocks new worlds of stories, adventures full of imagination and knowledge for children.

Children are naturally curious and eager to learn about their surroundings. They imitate adults and learn about reading by watching and hearing other people read. The best way to engage them is to read stories to them. They can find repeating the same book to be most enjoyable, especially when it is about familiar experiences.

Look out for these reading milestones:

Infancy:



Directs attention to a person or object

Tastes or reaches for books

Makes sounds or pats books

Learns that sounds communicate meaning

Toddlers:



Holds and turns pages

Pretends to read books

Points to and names familiar pictures

Identifies books by the picture on the cover

Preschool



Describes characters and events in the book

Takes turns telling and retelling stories

Understands that letters make up words

Draws pictures to tell a story

Asks questions

Children learn a lot about reading from everyday experiences. It is important to keep in mind that they develop at their own pace and may spend longer time at some stages than others. Supporting children at this early age is essential for instilling a love for learning and later academic success.

