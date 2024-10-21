UCLA, moving up? USC, close to rock bottom?

UCLA got its first Big Ten win and appears to be heading in the right direction while USC dropped another game and is in danger of completely losing the season. Times beat writers Ryan Kartje and Ben Bolch go over what went wrong, what went right and what is next for both teams.