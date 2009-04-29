Lakers begin next series Monday

This article was originally on a blog post platform and may be missing photos, graphics or links. See About archive blog posts.

The NBA announced today that the Lakers will start the Western Conference semifinals Monday night at Staples Center.

The Lakers will meet either the Houston Rockets or the Portland Trail Blazers in that series. The Rockets lead their best-of-seven first-round series, 3-2. Game 6 is tonight in Houston.

Advertisement

The Lakers won their first-round series, 4-1, over the Utah Jazz and will have to wait a week before they play again.

-- Broderick Turner