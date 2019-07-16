Spring in Like Lion, Storm on the Lam

The first full day of spring proved quite winterlike in San Diego on Saturday as a vigorous storm moved through the county, leaving thundershowers, snow and strong winds in its wake.

There is a 20% chance of showers this morning as the remnants of the storm head out, the National Weather Service said. By this afternoon, it should be partly cloudy but still cool; clearer and warmer days are expected Monday and Tuesday.

A travelers’ advisory for the deserts, a storm warning for the mountains, and a small-craft advisory for ocean waters will remain in effect through at least this morning, forecaster Wally Ciegal said.