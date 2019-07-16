Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share

Spring in Like Lion, Storm on the Lam

March 22, 1987
12 AM
Share

The first full day of spring proved quite winterlike in San Diego on Saturday as a vigorous storm moved through the county, leaving thundershowers, snow and strong winds in its wake.

There is a 20% chance of showers this morning as the remnants of the storm head out, the National Weather Service said. By this afternoon, it should be partly cloudy but still cool; clearer and warmer days are expected Monday and Tuesday.

A travelers’ advisory for the deserts, a storm warning for the mountains, and a small-craft advisory for ocean waters will remain in effect through at least this morning, forecaster Wally Ciegal said.

Advertisement