California’s second proposed site for a $4.4-billion atom smasher, an underground tunnel that would be 53 miles in circumference, was changed to minimize displacement of homeowners and development of farm land in Yolo and Solano counties. California Superconducting Super Collider Executive Steering Committee spokesman Rick Malaspina said members voted by telephone to move the oval collider, a major feature of what would be the largest and most expensive scientific instrument ever built, less than a mile from its previously proposed location and rotate it so that the atom smasher’s central research complex--its most noticeable above-ground buildings--would be nine miles northeast of Vacaville. A cluster of four experiment halls would be built about five miles east of Davis.