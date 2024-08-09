Advertisement
Business

Jim Grebe has been named vice president,...

L.A. Times Archives
Share via

Jim Grebe has been named vice president, marketing--U.S. domestic operations, for Wynn Oil Co., Fullerton. He joined Wynn in 1986 as director of marketing. In addition, Mark Filowitz has been appointed vice president, research and development. Previously, he was director of research and development.

More to Read

Business

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement