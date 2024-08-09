Jim Grebe has been named vice president,...
Jim Grebe has been named vice president, marketing--U.S. domestic operations, for Wynn Oil Co., Fullerton. He joined Wynn in 1986 as director of marketing. In addition, Mark Filowitz has been appointed vice president, research and development. Previously, he was director of research and development.
