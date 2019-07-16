FUELING PRICES: What will the Iraqi invasion (A1) mean at Orange County gas pumps? . . . It’s hard to say, notes Bancorp economist Lynn Reaser, although other recent developments will likely result in more car pools and less recreational driving. Commuters here are “particularly dependant” on their autos and have steadily increased gasoline consumption, as reflected by tax revenue (above). . . . But this week’s 5-cent gas tax increase and a proposed OPEC price hike may drive up prices as much as 20 cents a gallon, she said.