Investors Seek to Build Sports Stadium in Hawthorne

A group of investors hoping to lure a professional football team is trying to build a 72,000-seat football stadium and sports complex in suburban Hawthorne, it was reported Friday.

The investors, Imperial Century Partners, have entered into a nine-month agreement with the city to develop the stadium, which would be located in a redevelopment zone just south of the Century Freeway, the Daily Breeze reported.

“They have exclusive rights to negotiate,” Mayor Steve Andersen said of the group. “They need a commitment from a pro team to get financing. . . . It’s a precondition for a final deal with the city.”

The property, which is occupied by homes and businesses and covers 42 to 65 acres, would be acquired by the city’s redevelopment agency through condemnation, according to the proposal.

Advertisement

Preliminary plans call for a $150-million complex that would include a hotel, residences, stores and a park.

The group also hopes to lure other athletic and entertainment organizations. Possible tenants would be the Los Angeles Raiders or Los Angeles Rams as well as UCLA and the U.S. national soccer team.

The negotiating agreement with the city was signed in November.

City officials and representatives for the investors group acknowledge that the proposal faces many obstacles. No local sports teams have made commitments to the project but city officials are optimistic.

Advertisement

“We have a lot to offer,” said Jim Mitsch, Hawthorne city manager. “Location is the key word. Hawthorne is at the hub of the transportation system with two freeways (Century and San Diego) intersecting and the light rail system.

“It’s just natural. You’ll be able to use the transportation system to come from El Monte, Long Beach, the Valley, the Westside, Santa Monica, the Harbor. It makes us accessible from everywhere.”

Investors said the proposed stadium could also be used for concerts. Other plans for the complex include a basketball arena for the Los Angeles Clippers or Los Angeles Lakers.