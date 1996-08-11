Gavel to Pass to New YMCA Officers
Ventura County Supervisor Frank Schillo will install the 1996-97 board of directors to the Southeast Ventura County YMCA on Monday at the Los Robles Inn in Thousand Oaks.
The new officers are:
President: Dr. Tom Glancy
Past president: Gary Arnold
Chairman elect: Steve Boggs
Vice president, finance: Jack Vopal
Vice president, financial development: Dave Morgan
Vice president, nominations: Jerry Miller
Vice president, endowment: Dr. Dick Wieler
Secretary: Steve Sill