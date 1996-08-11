Gavel to Pass to New YMCA Officers

Ventura County Supervisor Frank Schillo will install the 1996-97 board of directors to the Southeast Ventura County YMCA on Monday at the Los Robles Inn in Thousand Oaks.

The new officers are:

President: Dr. Tom Glancy

Past president: Gary Arnold

Chairman elect: Steve Boggs

Vice president, finance: Jack Vopal

Vice president, financial development: Dave Morgan

Vice president, nominations: Jerry Miller

Vice president, endowment: Dr. Dick Wieler

Secretary: Steve Sill