Your guide to Measure G: Expanding the L.A. County Board of Supervisors, electing a chief executive

A Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors that’s nearly double its current size. A new elected executive, who functions like a mayor. A commission to root out corrupt county officials.

That’s all on the ballot Nov. 5 with Measure G, a proposal by Supervisors Lindsey Horvath and Janice Hahn to reshape L.A. County’s government structure.

The supervisors — all women — are sometimes referred to as the “five little queens” for their influential, albeit un-glamorous job overseeing the largest county in the country. The measure would force the supervisors to part with some of their power, sharing the room with four new colleagues and an elected chief executive. The county currently has an appointed chief executive officer who reports to the supervisors.

Supervisor Hilda Solis joined Horvath and Hahn to put the measure in front of voters, arguing that five people cannot effectively represent a population larger than many states. Supervisors Holly Mitchell and Kathryn Barger panned it as rushed and ill-conceived.

If you’re a longtime county resident, parts of the proposal may sound familiar. Since 1926, voters have rejected the idea of expanding the Board of Supervisors eight times — most recently in 2000.

Supporters are hoping that voters, fed up with local corruption and bureaucratic dysfunction, will view things a little differently this time around.