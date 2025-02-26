Mayor Bass appoints Imelda Padilla to Metro board

Mayor Karen Bass has appointed Los Angeles City Councilmember Imelda Padilla to Metro’s board of directors.

Padilla will replace former City Councilmember Paul Krekorian on the board, who represented the east San Fernando Valley and termed out last year. Padilla represents neighborhoods in the east and central Valley and will play a leadership role in the area’s transit expansion project, the mayor’s office announced Wednesday. The multi-billion dollar endeavor includes a light rail line for Van Nuys Boulevard and a north-south rail line for the Sepulveda Pass.

“My focus has always been to make Metro a world-class public transit system where we offer high-quality transportation to the Angelenos who rely on the system while embracing visitors from around the world,” Mayor Bass said in a statement.

Padilla’s priorities include the expansion of fare assistance programs and improvements to service reliability and safety.

“Public transit should be a safe, reliable, and dignified option for every Angeleno—whether they’re commuting to work, running errands, or exploring our city,” Padilla said in a statement. “But transportation is about more than just mobility—it’s about equity, economic opportunity, and quality of life for every generation. I am honored to serve on the Metro Board and look forward to working with my colleagues to build a world-class, equitable transit system that strengthens our communities, connects our region, and improves daily life for everyone who depends on public transit.”

Padilla first won the City Council District 6 seat in 2023 during a special election after former Councilmember Nury Martinez resigned, and was reelected last year. Bass endorsed Padilla for the seat.

In recent months, the mayor and Padilla clashed over approval of a lease at Van Nuys Airport . Padilla had campaigned against the lease last year in support of residents who voiced outcry over the agreement with a helicopter company. Bass pushed for its approval, warning that a rejection could risk the city’s federal funds from the Federal Aviation Administration. Ultimately, the council approved the lease.

Bass, who sits on the board, gets three Metro appointees. Her other appointees include Councilmember Katy Yaroslavsky and board member Jacqueline Dupont-Walker, who was selected under Mayor Eric Garcetti.