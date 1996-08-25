A PLANNING GUIDE TO AUG. 25-31 IN ORANGE COUNTY
FREEWAY FORECAST
Road closures and repair work on freeways and surface streets
Online help: Freeway traffic information is also available on the Caltrans World Wide Web site. It updates every minute. The address is:
https://www.scubed.com/caltrans/
Santa Ana Freeway (I-5)
* At Avery Parkway: Various lanes will be closed in each direction between Avery Parkway and El Toro Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through August.
* At Sand Canyon Avenue: Various northbound lanes will be closed between Sand Canyon Avenue and Culver Drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Sept. 1.
* At 17th Street: Various southbound lanes will be closed between 17th Street and Broadway from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Sept. 1. The southbound 17th Street onramp and offramp will also be closed.
* At Oso Parkway: The southbound Oso Parkway onramp will be closed through Sept. 19.
* At Cristianitos Road: Various northbound lanes will be closed between Cristianitos and Junipero Serra roads from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through September.
* At Alton Parkway: Various lanes will be closed in each direction between Alton Parkway and El Toro Road from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. through December.
San Diego Freeway (I-405)
* At Irvine Center Drive: The southbound Irvine Center Drive onramp will be closed through Sept. 15.
* At Harbor Boulevard: The southbound Harbor Boulevard onramp will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily Monday and Tuesday.
* At Westminster Boulevard: The southbound Westminster Boulevard offramp will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday.
* At Brookhurst Street: The southbound Brookhurst Street offramp will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday.
* At Talbert Avenue: The southbound Talbert Avenue offramp will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday.
* At Bristol Street: The northbound Bristol Street onramp will be closed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.
Garden Grove Freeway (22)
* At Santa Ana Freeway (I-5): The eastbound connector to the northbound Santa Ana Freeway will be closed from 6 to 11 a.m. this morning.
* At Fairview Avenue: One eastbound lane will be closed between Fairview Avenue and The City Drive from 9 a.m. to noon today.
* At Beach Boulevard: The westbound Beach Boulevard onramp will be closed from 10 a.m. to noon today.
Costa Mesa Freeway (55)
* At Riverside Freeway (91): Two southbound lanes will be closed between the Riverside Freeway and Lincoln Avenue from 6 to 10 a.m. this morning.
* At 17th Street: The northbound and southbound 17th Street onramps and offramps will be closed from 9 p.m. tonight to 5 a.m. Monday.
* At Chapman Avenue: One northbound lane will be closed between Chapman and Katella avenues from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily Tuesday and Wednesday.
* At San Diego Freeway (I-405): The northbound connector to the southbound San Diego Freeway will be closed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday.
* At Paularino Avenue: The northbound Paularino Avenue onramp will be closed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Riverside Freeway (91)
* At Costa Mesa Freeway (55): The westbound connector to the eastbound Costa Mesa Freeway will be closed from midnight to 5 a.m. nightly through August.
* At Imperial Highway: Two westbound lanes will be closed between the Imperial Highway and Lakeview Avenue from 6 to 8:30 a.m. this morning.
* At Lakeview Avenue: The eastbound Lakeview Avenue onramp will be closed from 6 to 8:30 a.m. this morning.
* At Costa Mesa Freeway (55): The eastbound connector to the southbound Costa Mesa Freeway will be closed from 6 to 10 a.m. this morning.
Surface Streets
* Harbor Boulevard: Various lanes will be closed in each direction between Adams and Gisler avenues through August.
* Hamilton Avenue: Various lanes will be closed in each direction between Bushard and Magnolia streets through Sept. 1.
* MacArthur Boulevard: Various lanes will be closed in each direction between Main Street and Michelson Drive through January.
* Warner Avenue: Various lanes will be closed in each direction between Harvard Avenue and Jamboree Road through January.
* Michelson Drive: Various lanes will be closed in each direction between Jamboree Road and Harvard Avenue through July, 1997 .