MapQuest Vows to Protect Privacy with its New Mapping App

Los Angeles-headquartered MapQuest has announced the release of Private Maps by MapQuest – the first app fromaleading mapping brand specifically designed to protect users’ privacy. Secure, straightforward and free from invasive trackers, Private Maps by MapQuest shifts the focus of online mapping back to the journey, because “personal data shouldn’t be the cost of finding your way.”

Private Maps, available now for download on Android devices, keeps routes private with no tracking, no sharing of data and no ads:

Anonymous Mode: Search history stays on the device only and clears automatically when you close the app or with the push of a button

Private Favorites: Go-to places saved only on the device

Anonymous Analytics: Only anonymous data is used to make the app better while keeping privacy intact

“MapQuest introduced the world’s first online mapping solution, and now we’ve come full circle with the launch of the most private mapping experience,” said MapQuest general manager John Chipouras. “MapQuest learned from the best when building our new Private Maps app: Startpage, the world’s most private search engine. Collaborating with Startpage helped us better understand how to create top-tier privacy protections for people who want directions without jeopardizing their online privacy.”

MapQuest guides tens of millions of users monthly with maps, directions and route planning. It incorporates map content from HERE Technologies, which practices a privacy-by-design approach as part of its privacy charter. Acquired by System1 – an AI and machine learning-powered customer acquisition platform – MapQuest has undergone a significant tech transformation. MapQuest users now enjoy faster, more intuitive navigation thanks to major product, team and tech investments that include enhanced search capabilities and cutting-edge mapping data.

MapQuest’s mission is to empower people and businesses to find what they need and navigate how to get there. It is now used by millions of people each month and also operates RoadWarrior, a subscription route-planning app that leverages a proprietary algorithm to streamline complex multi-stop itineraries for delivery drivers.

The company is now owned by System1, an industry-leading omnichannel digital marketing platform, powered by Machine Learning and AI. MapQuest’s Private Maps concept is consistent with System1’s privacy mission. System1 has stated as part of its mission that it believes everyone has the right to control their data, protect their privacy and be safe online, making it the company’s duty to “bring privacy solutions to market that can benefit from our privacy-focused expertise.”