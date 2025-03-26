Joe Yurosek Joins City National Bank as President of Commercial Banking

City National Bank has announced the appointment of Joe Yurosek as president of Commercial Banking. He brings more than 30 years of financial services industry experience and a solid track record of delivering results. Yurosek will be based in Los Angeles.

In his new role, Yurosek will lead the line of business that drives commercial and corporate banking, specialty banking, capital markets, commercial real estate, consumer and commercial products, credit products, and middle-market banking for the bank.

Most recently, Yurosek served as the regional president of western markets for Fifth Third Bank, where he oversaw the middle market expansion in California and Texas. He supported many lines of business, including commercial banking, regional sponsor coverage, healthcare coverage, commercial real estate, treasury management, private banking and wealth & asset management.

“Joe is a dynamic leader with an unmatched understanding of commercial banking and a strong commitment to ensuring clients are successful,” said Howard Hammond, president & chief executive officer of City National Bank. “He will be instrumental in shaping our strategy and ensuring we continue to provide businesses with the financial resources they need to grow.”

“I am delighted to join City National at such a pivotal time,” said Yurosek. “There is a tremendous opportunity to strengthen our client relationships, and I look forward to working with this talented team to drive growth and deliver exceptional financial solutions.”

Dedicated to community service, Yurosek has served on the board of directors of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast and the advisory board of the Center for Business Growth (CBG). Before joining Fifth Third, Yurosek held leadership roles at Comerica Bank.

Information was sourced from City National Bank. For more details, contact media@cnb.com or michele.manning@cnb.com.