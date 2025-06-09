Costco Acquires Orange County Sites with Plans for New Store and Fuel

Costco Wholesale Corp. made two separate acquisitions recently in Orange County with plans to add a new store and a fueling center.

It acquired the former Bed Bath & Beyond building located at 25732 El Paseo in Mission Viejo and plans to tear down the building to construct a new fueling center with 40 pumping stations. The property was acquired for $14.4 million.

Costco’s fueling center at the Mission Viejo Freeway Center would encompass more than 17,000 square feet and include an accessory office and break room for employees. The company filed for an exemption from the California Environmental Quality Act review in May. Bed Bath & Beyond filed for bankruptcy and closed all stores in 2023.

In Lake Forest, it acquired the shuttered Regal Cinema at Foothill Ranch Towne Centre for $12.5 million and filed plans with the city to replace it with a 160,811-square-foot store on the 16-acre site. That property would include a tire center. The theater closed in September 2024.

Information for this article was sourced from Costco.