Calabasas Firm TicketManager Acquired by Private Equity Firm for $110 Million

Private equity firm Valeas Capital Partners acquired a majority stake in Calabasas-based TicketManager, an event ticket and guest management services provider, for $100 million. TicketManager co-founder and chief executive Tony Knopp and COO Ken Hanscom retained a minority interest in the company.

TicketManager provides services to large corporations related to their corporate ticket programs. It was founded in 2007 and provides software that streamlines ticket workflow and guest experiences. The platform works with more than 500 global brands and is integrated with approximately 400 venues and teams.

Shortly after the private equity investment, TicketManager acquired substantially all of the assets of Ovations, a corporate ticketing solutions and hospitality platform.

“Ovations is a trailblazer in our industry, and we’re excited to welcome the team and their loyal customers to the TicketManager community,” said Tony Knopp, chief executive and co-founder of TicketManager, in a statement.

