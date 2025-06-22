25 Years of Banking Evolved: How Axos Continues to Redefine the Financial Experience

In 2000, before smartphones and mobile apps became ubiquitous, Axos Bank launched with a bold vision: to be the first bank that existed entirely online.

Twenty-five years later, that vision has not only been realized – it’s been refined, scaled and expanded to serve individuals, businesses, and advisors nationwide. As Axos celebrates its 25th anniversary, it remains one of the few banks that can claim to be both a pioneer and a proven leader in digital finance.

A Quarter Century of Digital Banking Leadership

Axos didn’t add digital banking to an existing legacy system – it built digital banking from the ground up. From day one, Axos challenged the status quo by eliminating the need for branches and proving that more innovative, faster and more secure banking could happen entirely online.

This foundation allowed Axos to do what traditional banks couldn’t: deliver world-class financial services without the overhead of brick-and-mortar operations. The result? Competitive rates and fees, backed by customer experience designed for how people live and work.

A Smarter Way to Bank – Then and Now

From streamlined checking and savings accounts to competitive mortgages, business and commercial banking, and wealth management, Axos offers a full spectrum of financial solutions powered by 25 years of continuous innovation.

Wherever you are and whatever your needs – business or personal – Axos gives you tools to manage your money on your terms: anytime, anywhere. Our integrated digital platform evolves with you, offering automation, personalized insights and human support when it counts.

Tech-Driven. People-Centered. Always.

In the early 2000s, Axos led the charge toward digital-first finance. In 2025, we continue to set the pace. Our clients can easily open accounts, stay informed, and access their complete financial picture from a single, intuitive dashboard.

Yet, for all our tech, we’ve never lost sight of what matters most: people. From relationship managers to product experts, Axos professionals are available and engaged – no matter where you are. The difference is that we come to you – via phone, video or secure message – on your schedule.

25 Years of Trust and Security

Security and stability have been core to Axos’s success from the beginning. As a federally chartered, FDIC-insured bank, we uphold the highest standards in compliance, cybersecurity and risk management.

In today’s digital world, our advanced encryption, fraud detection, and identity protection tools ensure that clients can bank or advise their own clients with confidence.

Inclusive Banking for a Changing World

From first-time homebuyers to sophisticated commercial clients, Axos serves the many, not just the few. For business owners, we offer tailored treasury and lending solutions. For individual investors and advisors, our integrated platforms simplify money management and power longterm growth.

Because we started digital, we’ve always had the flexibility to meet clients where they are – and help them go where they want to be.

Rooted in California. Ready for What’s Next.

Though our reach is national, our heart is local. With roots in Southern California and a strong presence in Los Angeles, Axos is committed to the communities that shaped us. We invest in financial literacy, community development, and local partnerships that align with our values of progress, access and impact.

Over 25 years, we’ve grown from a bold idea into a nationally recognized digital bank, trusted by clients across the country. We’re proud to lead from California and serve all 50 states with the same pioneering spirit that started it all.

The Future of Banking Starts Here

As we look to the next 25 years, one thing remains clear: the future of banking isn’t just digital – it’s personal, intelligent and adaptable.

Whether planning your financial next step or seeking a partner to help you scale your business, Axos invites you to experience what it means to bank with a company that’s been ahead of the curve for 25 years – and is just getting started.

Celebrate 25 years of digital leadership. Visit axosbank.com to experience the future of banking – today.

